Karur Vysya Bank gains on strong Q2 business update

Karur Vysya Bank rose 1.06% to Rs 47.50 after the bank said its total business grew 6.93% to Rs 1,19,261 crore (provisional) in Q2 September 2021 (Q2 FY22).Karur Vysya Bank reported total business of Rs 1,11,530 crore in the same quarter last year (Q2 FY21).
The bank said its total deposits grew 7.02% to Rs 65,410 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Advances stood at Rs 53,851 crore in Q2 FY22, up 6.83% over Q2 FY21.
CASA (Current Account Saving Account) jumped 11.90% to Rs 23,159 crore during the period under review.
Karur Vysya Bank's net profit rose 3.19% to Rs 108.87 crore on 5.75% decline in total income to Rs 1595.93 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.
Karur Vysya Bank had a branch network of 780 and an ATM and cash recyclers network of 2236 as on 31 March 2021.
