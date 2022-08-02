Adani Ports & SEZ July cargo volume spurts 13% YoY to 31.23 MMT

-
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) said that it handled a record cargo volume of 31.23 million metric tonnes (MMT) in July 2022, implying a 13% YoY growth.
In the initial four months of FY23, the company managed 122.12 MMT of cargo, rising 9% YoY over a strong April-July 21, that saw the post COVID volume surge.
Mundra (12% YoY), Krishnapatnam (16% YoY), Tuna (81% YoY), Kattupalli & Ennore combined (87% YoY), and Dahej (69% YoY) were the key ports that helped drive this monthly volume growth, the company said.
APSEZ is in the business of development, operations and maintenance of port infrastructure (port services and related infrastructure development) and has linked multi product Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and related infrastructure contiguous to port at Mundra.
APSEZ reported a 21.8% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 1033.02 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 1320.69 crore recorded in Q4 FY21. Net sales rose 6.6% YoY to Rs 3,845.03 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2022.
Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone were up 0.41% to Rs 804.40 on the BSE.
