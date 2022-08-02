Central Bank of India up for third straight session

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 18.55, up 2.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19% in last one year as compared to a 6.97% jump in NIFTY and a 16.79% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Central Bank of India is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 18.55, up 2.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 17254.95. The Sensex is at 57869.1, down 0.42%. Central Bank of India has gained around 3.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has gained around 16.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2831.2, up 2.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 10.61 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

