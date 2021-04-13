Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 934.49 points or 3.4% at 26529.97 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Coforge Ltd (down 6.93%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 5.12%),Mindtree Ltd (down 5.03%),Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 4.92%),Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 4.73%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Persistent Systems Ltd (down 4.62%), eClerx Services Ltd (down 4.47%), Wipro Ltd (down 3.93%), Infosys Ltd (down 3%), and HCL Technologies Ltd (down 2.9%).

On the other hand, AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (up 12.1%), Subex Ltd (up 7.47%), and Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 6.41%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 284.55 or 0.59% at 48167.93.

The Nifty 50 index was up 87.7 points or 0.61% at 14398.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 150.39 points or 0.73% at 20707.4.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 76.15 points or 1.14% at 6774.66.

On BSE,1709 shares were trading in green, 1031 were trading in red and 178 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)