Adani Total Gas acquires 5% stake in Indian Gas Exchange

Adani Total Gas has acquired 5% Stake i.e. 36,93,750 equity share of Rs 10 each of Indian Gas Exchange from Indian Energy Exchange. The cost of acquistion is Rs 3.69 crore.

Indian Gas Exchange is an authorised Gas Exchange regulated by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board in accordance with the provisions of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (Gas Exchange) Regulations, 2020.

The company's turnover for FY 2020 was Rs 0.10 crore. As on 31 March 2020, the company's net worth was Rs 7.80 crore.

