Adani Total Gas Ltd Falls 1.2%

Adani Total Gas Ltd lost 1.2% today to trade at Rs 3840.8. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is down 0.51% to quote at 20061.36. The index is up 10.52 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd decreased 0.69% and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd lost 0.62% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 6.23 % over last one year compared to the 2.34% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Total Gas Ltd has added 23.62% over last one month compared to 10.52% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 5.69% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3869 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 33747 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3910 on 15 Nov 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1513 on 22 Feb 2022.

