Adani Total Gas Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Adani Transmission Ltd, Pricol Ltd, Gokaldas Exports Ltd and Tejas Networks Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 February 2023.

Adani Total Gas Ltd lost 5.00% to Rs 973.75 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67153 shares in the past one month.

Adani Transmission Ltd tumbled 4.96% to Rs 919. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 93064 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98405 shares in the past one month.

Pricol Ltd crashed 4.46% to Rs 199. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 82.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46358 shares in the past one month.

Gokaldas Exports Ltd dropped 4.26% to Rs 389.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33457 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17269 shares in the past one month.

Tejas Networks Ltd pared 4.18% to Rs 611.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 75397 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59918 shares in the past one month.

