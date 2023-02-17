Creative Eye Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Arshiya Ltd, DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd, Jet Freight Logistics Ltd and Nirlon Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 February 2023.

Arshiya Ltd, DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd, Jet Freight Logistics Ltd and Nirlon Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 February 2023.

Creative Eye Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 4.5 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 12797 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4583 shares in the past one month.

Arshiya Ltd lost 9.97% to Rs 5.78. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd tumbled 9.05% to Rs 28.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11328 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7026 shares in the past one month.

Jet Freight Logistics Ltd slipped 7.54% to Rs 14.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nirlon Ltd pared 6.61% to Rs 360. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6218 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15298 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)