JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Bharat Electronics signs MoU with Globals ITES

Bharat Electronics to form JV with Israel Aerospace Industries
Business Standard

Volumes soar at Shilpa Medicare Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Shilpa Medicare Ltd clocked volume of 36.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.56 lakh shares

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd, Schaeffler India Ltd, Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 February 2023.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd clocked volume of 36.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.56 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.83% to Rs.280.90. Volumes stood at 6.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd witnessed volume of 2.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19820 shares. The stock dropped 0.86% to Rs.1,404.25. Volumes stood at 48954 shares in the last session.

Schaeffler India Ltd witnessed volume of 6.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 52224 shares. The stock increased 4.95% to Rs.2,970.00. Volumes stood at 1.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd witnessed volume of 11.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.04 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.01% to Rs.580.50. Volumes stood at 49461 shares in the last session.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd notched up volume of 8.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 90655 shares. The stock rose 11.88% to Rs.494.30. Volumes stood at 4.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU