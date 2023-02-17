Volumes soar at Shilpa Medicare Ltd counter

Shilpa Medicare Ltd clocked volume of 36.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.56 lakh shares

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd, Schaeffler India Ltd, Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 February 2023.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd clocked volume of 36.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.56 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.83% to Rs.280.90. Volumes stood at 6.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd witnessed volume of 2.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19820 shares. The stock dropped 0.86% to Rs.1,404.25. Volumes stood at 48954 shares in the last session.

Schaeffler India Ltd witnessed volume of 6.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 52224 shares. The stock increased 4.95% to Rs.2,970.00. Volumes stood at 1.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd witnessed volume of 11.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.04 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.01% to Rs.580.50. Volumes stood at 49461 shares in the last session.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd notched up volume of 8.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 90655 shares. The stock rose 11.88% to Rs.494.30. Volumes stood at 4.37 lakh shares in the last session.

