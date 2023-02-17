Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 62.46 points or 1.9% at 3231.58 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 3.35%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 3.31%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 3.2%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.73%),DLF Ltd (down 2.05%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.94%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 1.33%).

On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.6%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.89%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.74%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 492.13 or 0.8% at 60827.38.

The Nifty 50 index was down 146.15 points or 0.81% at 17889.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 74.11 points or 0.26% at 28038.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 71.72 points or 0.81% at 8826.03.

On BSE,1357 shares were trading in green, 1983 were trading in red and 160 were unchanged.

