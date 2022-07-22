Adani Total Gas Ltd Slides 1.06%

Adani Total Gas Ltd has added 25.38% over last one month compared to 7.61% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 7.98% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Total Gas Ltd lost 1.06% today to trade at Rs 2846.85. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is down 0.23% to quote at 18538.23. The index is up 7.61 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd decreased 0.6% and Petronet LNG Ltd lost 0.52% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 17.96 % over last one year compared to the 5.91% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Total Gas Ltd has added 25.38% over last one month compared to 7.61% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 7.98% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3152 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 45289 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2891.5 on 21 Jul 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 772.95 on 22 Jul 2021.

