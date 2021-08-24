Adani Total Gas Ltd Spikes 5%, S&P BSE Oil&Gas index Rises 1.63%

Adani Total Gas Ltd has added 33.89% over last one month compared to 2.44% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 5% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Total Gas Ltd rose 5% today to trade at Rs 1174.25. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is up 1.63% to quote at 16094.85. The index is up 2.44 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Gujarat Gas Ltd increased 3.25% and GAIL (India) Ltd added 3.09% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 20.41 % over last one year compared to the 43.36% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Total Gas Ltd has added 33.89% over last one month compared to 2.44% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 5% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3409 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17363 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1680 on 04 Jun 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 164.65 on 21 Aug 2020.

