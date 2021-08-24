Paisalo Digital to consider fund raising plan

Paisalo Digital said that a committee meeting is scheduled to be held on 31 August 2021 to consider and issue of unlisted, unsecured unrated NCDs.

Paisalo Digital informed that meeting of Operations and Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on August 31, 2021 inter alia, to consider and issue Unlisted, Unsecured, Unrated Non-Convertible Debentures through Private Placement Basis.

Shares of Paisalo Digital rose 2.04% to settle at Rs 585.15 yesterday, 23 August 2021.

Paisalo Digital is a non-banking finance company NBFC providing loans to individuals, micro, small and medium enterprises, and to Joint Liability Group (MFI).

