Mahindra & Mahindra acquires stake in TVS Automobile Solutions

Mahindra & Mahindra signed a Share Subscription Agreement for subscribing to the following securities of TVS Automobile Solutions (TASL)-

Series IV Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (Series IV CCPS) resulting in the Company acquiring 2.76% of the share capital of TASL on a fully diluted basis and

Series V Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (Series V CCPS) with an earn-out right to increase the stake of the Company in TASL.

The number of equity shares upon conversion would depend upon the milestones to be achieved upto 31 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)