Adani Transmission Ltd Slides 12.02%, S&P BSE Utilities index Drops 3.32%

Adani Transmission Ltd lost 12.02% today to trade at Rs 1768.1. The S&P BSE Utilities index is down 3.32% to quote at 3154.28. The index is down 12.57 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Green Energy Ltd decreased 11.42% and Adani Power Ltd lost 5% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went down 5.69 % over last one year compared to the 4.17% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Transmission Ltd has lost 31.77% over last one month compared to 12.57% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 2.06% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 68663 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 28705 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4238.55 on 16 Sep 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1648 on 30 Jan 2023.

