Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd Surges 6.74%

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd gained 6.74% today to trade at Rs 484. The S&P BSE Commodities index is up 0.22% to quote at 5239.94. The index is down 7.03 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Enterprises Ltd increased 6.09% and Ambuja Cements Ltd added 5.98% on the day. The S&P BSE Commodities index went down 4.64 % over last one year compared to the 2.73% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd has lost 5.98% over last one month compared to 7.03% fall in S&P BSE Commodities index and 3.42% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2507 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 950.8 on 15 Sep 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 318 on 27 Jan 2022.

