Adani Transmission Ltd Slides 5%, S&P BSE Power index Drops 1.17%

Adani Transmission Ltd lost 5% today to trade at Rs 959.4. The S&P BSE Power index is down 1.17% to quote at 2683.96. The index is down 6.37 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Green Energy Ltd decreased 4.87% and Adani Power Ltd lost 4.73% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 69.9 % over last one year compared to the 45.83% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Transmission Ltd has lost 38.41% over last one month compared to 6.37% fall in S&P BSE Power index and 0.81% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2177 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 38117 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1647.7 on 07 Jun 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 221 on 28 Jul 2020.

