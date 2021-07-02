Brigade Enterprises Ltd Surges 1.09%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has added 4.33% over last one month compared to 1.64% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.95% rise in the SENSEX

Brigade Enterprises Ltd gained 1.09% today to trade at Rs 278.15. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 0.71% to quote at 2750.97. The index is up 1.64 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oberoi Realty Ltd increased 1.05% and Phoenix Mills Ltd added 0.89% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 74.3 % over last one year compared to the 46.03% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 1 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 13350 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 300 on 30 Mar 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 129.6 on 03 Jul 2020.

