Atul Auto June auto sales skids 31% Y-o-Y

The company's total sales dropped 30.65% to 724 units in June 2021 compared with 1,044 units in June 2020.
Sequentially, the company's auto sales soared 624% in June 2021 as against 100 units sold in May 2021.
Total sales rose 17.74% to 1739 units in Q1 June 2021 from 1477 units in Q1 June 2020.
Atul Auto manufactures three-wheeler auto vehicles. On a consolidated basis, Atul Auto reported a net loss of Rs 5.28 crore in Q4 March 2021 as compared to a net profit of Rs 3.77 crore in Q4 March 2020. Net sales declined 19.5% to Rs 89.21 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
Shares of Atul Auto slipped 0.21% to Rs 187.30 on BSE. The stock hovered in the range of Rs 186.20 to Rs 190.50 so far.
