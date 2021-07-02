Eicher Motors motorcycle sales grow 13% YoY in June

Eicher Motors said that total motorcycles sales rose 13% to 43,048 units in June 2021 from 38,065 units in June 2020.

Sequentially, the company's total motorcycles jumped 57.7% in June 2021 from 27,294 units sold in May 2021.

While sales of models with engine capacity upto 350cc grew 7% to 37,258 units, sales of models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc increased 82% to 5,790 units in June 2021 over June 2021.

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo - Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

The company reported 72.9% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 526.14 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with Rs 304.28 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales during the quarter increased 33.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,930.38 crore.

The scrip shed 0.12% to currently trade at Rs 2671 on the BSE.

