Adani Transmission Ltd Slides 5%, S&P BSE Utilities index Shed 1.4%

Adani Transmission Ltd has lost 71.65% over last one month compared to 28.18% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 0.91% drop in the SENSEX

Adani Transmission Ltd fell 5% today to trade at Rs 788.75. The S&P BSE Utilities index is down 1.4% to quote at 2624.75. The index is down 28.18 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Green Energy Ltd decreased 4.99% and Torrent Power Ltd lost 2.95% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went down 18.57 % over last one year compared to the 5.39% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Transmission Ltd has lost 71.65% over last one month compared to 28.18% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 0.91% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1813 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4238.55 on 16 Sep 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 788.75 on 22 Feb 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)