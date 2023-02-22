BEL inks MoU with ADA for advanced medium combat aircraft programme

Bharat Electronics said that it has signed an MoU with Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), DRDO, for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme.

The MoU was announced on the sidelines of the Bandhan event held at Aero India 2023.

The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) was established under the Department of Defence Research and Development (DR&D), Ministry of Defence (MoD), Government of India, at Bangalore, in 1984 to oversee the development of the nation's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) programme.

The primary objective of ADA is the design and development of LCA to meet the Air Staff Requirements (ASR) specified by the Indian Air Force, and subsequently, the design and development of carrier borne naval variant and advance version of LCA (Mk1A, Mk2), Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter (TEDBF) Aircraft, etc

The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft is a 5th generation, multi-role, all-weather fighter aircraft designed with high survivability and stealth capability.

The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and ADA, wherein both the parties will co-operate for the design, development, qualification, production and supply of Internal Weapon Bay Computer and other LRUs for AMCA and provide lifetime product support to the Indian Air Force.

Navratna PSU Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a multi-product, multi-technology, multi-Unit conglomerate which designs, manufactures and supplies products and systems in a wide variety of fields including radars, missile systems, military communications, naval systems, electronic warfare & avionics, C4I systems, electro optics, tank electronics & gun/weapon system upgrades, and electronic fuzes in the defence segment.

The company had reported reported 2.64% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 598.77 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 583.37 crore in Q3 FY22. On a standalone basis, the PSU company's net sales increased 10.6% to Rs 4,046.11 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2022 compared with Rs 3,656.22 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The scrip rose 0.74% to end at Rs 95.55 on the BSE yesterday.

