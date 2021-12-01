Adani Transmission Ltd Slips 5%

Adani Transmission Ltd has lost 2.62% over last one month compared to 1.29% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 4.02% drop in the SENSEX

Adani Transmission Ltd fell 5% today to trade at Rs 1717.4. The S&P BSE Power index is down 0.74% to quote at 3431.01. The index is up 1.29 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd decreased 3.72% and Thermax Ltd lost 2.03% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 69.99 % over last one year compared to the 29.26% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Transmission Ltd has lost 2.62% over last one month compared to 1.29% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 4.02% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1668 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4858 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2030 on 26 Nov 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 372 on 01 Dec 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)