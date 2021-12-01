Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 222.57 points or 1.22% at 18440.36 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.33%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 2.08%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.4%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.36%),Coal India Ltd (up 1.09%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1%), NMDC Ltd (up 0.94%), and Vedanta Ltd (up 0.52%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.38%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.37%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 536.95 or 0.94% at 57601.82.

The Nifty 50 index was up 165.15 points or 0.97% at 17148.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 4.26 points or 0.02% at 27933.05.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 6.73 points or 0.08% at 8625.56.

On BSE,1647 shares were trading in green, 1038 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)