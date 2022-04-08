Adani Transmission Ltd Spikes 3.75%, S&P BSE Power index Rises 1.53%

Adani Transmission Ltd has added 17.7% over last one month compared to 17.79% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 8.21% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Transmission Ltd rose 3.75% today to trade at Rs 2550.3. The S&P BSE Power index is up 1.53% to quote at 4524.67. The index is up 17.79 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Green Energy Ltd increased 3.61% and NHPC Ltd added 1.79% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 79.98 % over last one year compared to the 18.87% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Transmission Ltd has added 17.7% over last one month compared to 17.79% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 8.21% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4106 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 18016 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2714.4 on 07 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 860.5 on 02 Aug 2021.

