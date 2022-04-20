Adani Transmission Ltd Spikes 4.45%, S&P BSE Power index Rises 1.75%

Adani Transmission Ltd has added 17.94% over last one month compared to 24.36% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 0.81% drop in the SENSEX

Adani Transmission Ltd rose 4.45% today to trade at Rs 2697.95. The S&P BSE Power index is up 1.75% to quote at 4836.31. The index is up 24.36 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NHPC Ltd increased 4.44% and Adani Power Ltd added 4.32% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 102.94 % over last one year compared to the 19.12% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Transmission Ltd has added 17.94% over last one month compared to 24.36% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 0.81% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4824 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 30861 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3000 on 12 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 860.5 on 02 Aug 2021.

