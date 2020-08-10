Adani Transmission Ltd stays well supported

Adani Transmission Ltd is quoting at Rs 255.5, up 2.32% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.14% in last one year as compared to a 3.58% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.02% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Transmission Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 255.5, up 2.32% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.92% on the day, quoting at 11317.25. The Sensex is at 38345.67, up 0.8%. Adani Transmission Ltd has risen around 1.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Transmission Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15498.05, up 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

