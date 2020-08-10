Britannia Industries Ltd soars 0.88%, gains for fifth straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 3969.55, up 0.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.03% in last one year as compared to a 3.6% jump in NIFTY and a 10.28% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

Britannia Industries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3969.55, up 0.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 11319.1. The Sensex is at 38369.18, up 0.86%. Britannia Industries Ltd has gained around 4.55% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31490.6, up 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3954.45, up 0.59% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd is up 58.03% in last one year as compared to a 3.6% jump in NIFTY and a 10.28% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 55.04 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)