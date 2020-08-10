Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd extends winning spree

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 79.25, up 0.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 37.96% in last one year as compared to a 3.6% jump in NIFTY and a 8.02% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 79.25, up 0.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 11319.1. The Sensex is at 38369.18, up 0.86%. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has gained around 0.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15498.05, up 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 43.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 134.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 79.35, up 0.57% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is down 37.96% in last one year as compared to a 3.6% jump in NIFTY and a 8.02% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 5.94 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

