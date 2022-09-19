Adani Transmission Ltd Surges 2.68%

Adani Transmission Ltd has added 15.35% over last one month compared to 4.86% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 1.46% drop in the SENSEX

Adani Transmission Ltd gained 2.68% today to trade at Rs 4200. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 0.67% to quote at 4352.68. The index is up 4.86 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NHPC Ltd increased 1.94% and Adani Power Ltd added 1.52% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 54.71 % over last one year compared to the 0.41% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Transmission Ltd has added 15.35% over last one month compared to 4.86% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 1.46% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4.26 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 24239 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4238.55 on 16 Sep 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1474 on 29 Sep 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)