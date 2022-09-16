Goa Carbon Bilaspur unit resumes operations

Goa Carbon announced the resumption of operations at the company's Chhattisgarh-based Bilaspur unit.Last month, the company said that the operations at its Bilaspur unit located Sector B, Sirgitti Industrial Area, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh had been temporarily shut-down on 19 August 2022 and then resumed the same on 25 August 2022.
The company further said that after examining the initial production output, a necessity of further minor engineering up-gradation of the kiln was observed. Though it was a minor up-gradation, the firm called for shut down of the kiln from 29 August 2022 evening.
The company updated that the periodical maintainance at Bilaspur Unit has been duly completed and the production resumes from today.
The company had also stated that this shut down should not affect its sales as there was sufficient inventory at hand as per the order plan.
Goa Carbon manufacturers calcined petroleum coke (CPC) in India.
The company's net profit surged to Rs 14.48 crore in Q1 FY23 compared with a net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in Q1 FY22. Revenue from operations jumped 64.24% to Rs 205.27 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
The scrip slipped 5.53% to settle at Rs 450.05 on the BSE.
