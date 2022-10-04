Adani Transmission Ltd Surges 4.11%, S&P BSE Power index Gains 2.02%

Adani Transmission Ltd has lost 15.89% over last one month compared to 8.9% fall in S&P BSE Power index and 2.21% drop in the SENSEX

Adani Transmission Ltd gained 4.11% today to trade at Rs 3248.8. The S&P BSE Power index is up 2.02% to quote at 4688.21. The index is down 8.9 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Green Energy Ltd increased 3.72% and ABB India Ltd added 1.75% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 43.09 % over last one year compared to the 3.02% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Transmission Ltd has lost 15.89% over last one month compared to 8.9% fall in S&P BSE Power index and 2.21% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 510 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 48482 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4238.55 on 16 Sep 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1516.35 on 04 Oct 2021.

