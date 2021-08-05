Dhunseri Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd, Premier Polyfilm Ltd, Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd and Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 August 2021.

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd, Premier Polyfilm Ltd, Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd and Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 August 2021.

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd crashed 7.07% to Rs 279.4 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 30024 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23566 shares in the past one month.

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd tumbled 6.87% to Rs 340.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24729 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27558 shares in the past one month.

Premier Polyfilm Ltd lost 6.85% to Rs 95.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16845 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28600 shares in the past one month.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd shed 6.10% to Rs 189.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15266 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16297 shares in the past one month.

Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd corrected 6.00% to Rs 61.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14730 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26412 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)