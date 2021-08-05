Dhunseri Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Madhav Marbles and Granites commences production at its new plant in Oman
Madhav Marbles and Granites standalone net profit declines 17.81% in the March 2021 quarter
Madhav Marbles and Granites reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.19 crore in the March 2021 quarter
Madhav Marbles and Granites reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the December 2020 quarter
Exxaro Tiles IPO subscribed 4.63 times
-
Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd, Premier Polyfilm Ltd, Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd and Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 August 2021.
Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd, Premier Polyfilm Ltd, Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd and Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 August 2021.
Dhunseri Ventures Ltd crashed 7.07% to Rs 279.4 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 30024 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23566 shares in the past one month.
Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd tumbled 6.87% to Rs 340.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24729 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27558 shares in the past one month.
Premier Polyfilm Ltd lost 6.85% to Rs 95.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16845 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28600 shares in the past one month.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd shed 6.10% to Rs 189.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15266 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16297 shares in the past one month.
Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd corrected 6.00% to Rs 61.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14730 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26412 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU