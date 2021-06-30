Adani Transmission Ltd Falls 5%, S&P BSE Utilities index Drops 1.06%

Adani Transmission Ltd has lost 27.91% over last one month compared to 2.17% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 1.37% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Transmission Ltd lost 5% today to trade at Rs 1062.95. The S&P BSE Utilities index is down 1.06% to quote at 2474.5. The index is up 2.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Power Ltd decreased 2.23% and GAIL (India) Ltd lost 1.48% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 57.6 % over last one year compared to the 50.78% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Transmission Ltd has lost 27.91% over last one month compared to 2.17% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 1.37% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7650 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 42580 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1647.7 on 07 Jun 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 221 on 28 Jul 2020.

