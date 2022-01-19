Adani Transmission to acquire Khavda-Bhuj Transmission project

Adani Transmission has signed share purchase agreement with PFC Consulting on 18 January 2022 for acquisition of its entire stake in Khavda-Bhuj Transmission.

The project, Khavda-Bhuj Transmission, primarily consists of approximately 220 ckt km of transmission line connecting Khavda pooling station with Bhuj pooling station and 4,500 MVA, 765 kV Gas Insulated Substation at Khavda.

With an estimated capex of more than Rs 1,200 Cr, ATL's execution of the project will help evacuate about 3 GW of renewable energy from Khavda, Gujarat. The project will help shape one of the country's largest solar and wind farms.

