Add-Shop ERetail opens new franchises, launches new products

The company said it opened 10 new franchises in Tamil Nadu, 10 new franchises in West Bengal and 7 new franchises in Bihar last month.

"This will boost our retail business. With this state we are enjoying a good response with our products already. There were a good potentiality towards our products with this state. And the company has launched Instant Green Tea with Tulsi Extract products in last month. As company is seeing huge potential for above products. We are hoping a huge market and huge turnover by this products launching," Add-Shop ERetail said in a statement.

"As company is always trying to do something new in products. As we had already established our company on E-Commerce business platform and we have create a historic members joining by this platform. We have create a chain between company and our franchise members to delivered goods to them at their doorstep," it added.

Add-Shop E-Retail distributes agricultural and Ayurvedic products. The company offers medicine, personal care items, and food supplements, as well as animal feed items. The company serves customers in India. It manufactures its products through its own two fully automated manufacturing units which are FDA, HACCP, GMP, ISO 9001: 2008, ECOCERT, and KVIC (Khadi & Village Industrial Commission, Government of India) certified.

Net profit of Add-Shop E-Retail declined 11.63% to Rs 4.71 crore and net sales rose 22.14% to Rs 52.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 over the quarter ended December 2021.

Shares of Add-Shop E-Retail fell 1.05% to Rs 41.66 on Friday, 3 March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)