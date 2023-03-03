DCM Financial Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Tierra Agrotech Ltd, Sambhaav Media Ltd, Tarapur Transformers Ltd and Starlit Power Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 March 2023.

DCM Financial Services Ltd crashed 8.87% to Rs 3.7 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2455 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4733 shares in the past one month.

Tierra Agrotech Ltd lost 5.20% to Rs 125. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 216 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1413 shares in the past one month.

Sambhaav Media Ltd tumbled 5.06% to Rs 3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13752 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17484 shares in the past one month.

Tarapur Transformers Ltd shed 5.00% to Rs 3.61. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6790 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4842 shares in the past one month.

Starlit Power Systems Ltd dropped 4.99% to Rs 8.94. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 258 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5628 shares in the past one month.

