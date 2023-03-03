JUST IN
Patel Engineering soars on bagging Rihand micro irrigation project worth Rs 640 crore
Volumes jump at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Vardhman Textiles Ltd witnessed volume of 8.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.39 lakh shares

Natco Pharma Ltd, MOIL Ltd, Union Bank of India, Angel One Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 March 2023.

Volumes stood at 1.01 lakh shares in the last session.

Natco Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 7.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.45 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.23% to Rs.565.55. Volumes stood at 2.22 lakh shares in the last session.

MOIL Ltd registered volume of 7.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.95 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.66% to Rs.154.55. Volumes stood at 1.92 lakh shares in the last session.

Union Bank of India clocked volume of 350.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 98.37 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.15% to Rs.72.30. Volumes stood at 106.33 lakh shares in the last session.

Angel One Ltd notched up volume of 15.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.73 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.75% to Rs.1,132.35. Volumes stood at 15.58 lakh shares in the last session.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 14:30 IST

