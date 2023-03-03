Volumes jump at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Vardhman Textiles Ltd witnessed volume of 8.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.39 lakh shares

Natco Pharma Ltd, MOIL Ltd, Union Bank of India, Angel One Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 March 2023.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd witnessed volume of 8.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.39 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.72% to Rs.315.55. Volumes stood at 1.01 lakh shares in the last session.

Natco Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 7.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.45 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.23% to Rs.565.55. Volumes stood at 2.22 lakh shares in the last session.

MOIL Ltd registered volume of 7.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.95 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.66% to Rs.154.55. Volumes stood at 1.92 lakh shares in the last session.

Union Bank of India clocked volume of 350.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 98.37 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.15% to Rs.72.30. Volumes stood at 106.33 lakh shares in the last session.

Angel One Ltd notched up volume of 15.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.73 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.75% to Rs.1,132.35. Volumes stood at 15.58 lakh shares in the last session.

