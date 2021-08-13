Airtel receives Rs 1004.8 cr for spectrum transfer to Jio

Bharti Airtel announced the closure of its agreement with Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio) to transfer the 'Right to Use' of Airtel's 800 MHz spectrum in three circles to Jio.

Airtel has received Rs. 1004.8 crores (net of tax) from Jio for the proposed transfer.

In addition, Jio will assume future liabilities of Rs. 469.3 crore relating to the spectrum.

