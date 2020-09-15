Akme Star Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 25.78% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 1.14% to Rs 3.48 crore

Net profit of Akme Star Housing Finance declined 25.78% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 1.14% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3.483.5267.8284.381.271.691.251.690.951.28

