Akme Star Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 25.78% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 1.14% to Rs 3.48 croreNet profit of Akme Star Housing Finance declined 25.78% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 1.14% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.483.52 -1 OPM %67.8284.38 -PBDT1.271.69 -25 PBT1.251.69 -26 NP0.951.28 -26
