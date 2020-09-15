Goldstone Technologies standalone net profit rises 138.89% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 13.67% to Rs 7.15 crore

Net profit of Goldstone Technologies rose 138.89% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 13.67% to Rs 7.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.7.156.297.555.410.550.260.470.180.430.18

