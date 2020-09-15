JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Dhanlaxmi Cotex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Goldstone Technologies standalone net profit rises 138.89% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 13.67% to Rs 7.15 crore

Net profit of Goldstone Technologies rose 138.89% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 13.67% to Rs 7.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales7.156.29 14 OPM %7.555.41 -PBDT0.550.26 112 PBT0.470.18 161 NP0.430.18 139

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 08:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU