Adinath Exim Resources standalone net profit rises 7.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.33% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Adinath Exim Resources rose 7.14% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.33% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.260.2457.6979.170.150.190.150.190.150.14

