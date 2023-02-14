Adinath Exim Resources standalone net profit rises 7.14% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 8.33% to Rs 0.26 croreNet profit of Adinath Exim Resources rose 7.14% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.33% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.260.24 8 OPM %57.6979.17 -PBDT0.150.19 -21 PBT0.150.19 -21 NP0.150.14 7
