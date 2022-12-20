GAIL (India) raises Rs 1575 cr via NCD issuance

-
GAIL (India) has issued 15,750, 7.34% Senior, Unsecured, Listed, Rated, Taxable, Non-Cumulative, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (Series-I) of Rs. 10,00,000 each aggregating to Rs. 1575 crore on Private Placement basis on 20 December 2022.
The funds raised through this issue will be utilized for, inter alia, refinancing of existing borrowings and/or funding of Capital Expenditure of the Company, including recoupment of expenditure already incurred and/or for any other purpose in the ordinary course of business of the Company.
