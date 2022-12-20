JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy drops as OFS begins

Mazagon Dock delivers fifth Scorpene Submarine 'VAGIR' to Indian Navy
Business Standard

GAIL (India) raises Rs 1575 cr via NCD issuance

Capital Market 

GAIL (India) has issued 15,750, 7.34% Senior, Unsecured, Listed, Rated, Taxable, Non-Cumulative, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (Series-I) of Rs. 10,00,000 each aggregating to Rs. 1575 crore on Private Placement basis on 20 December 2022.

The funds raised through this issue will be utilized for, inter alia, refinancing of existing borrowings and/or funding of Capital Expenditure of the Company, including recoupment of expenditure already incurred and/or for any other purpose in the ordinary course of business of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 19:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU