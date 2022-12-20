Domino's launches 20-minutes pizza delivery across 20 zones in India

Domino's Pizza - India's largest pizza chain, today announced the launch of 20-minutes delivery across 20 zones.

Domino's India 20-minutes delivery is being driven by enhancing and optimizing in-store process improvements, dynamic resource planning, technology upgradation and interventions for improved operational efficiencies, and expanding stores within the vicinity.

These steps help the brand optimize the overall timing of the entire process, ensuring the delivery of hotter, fresher and tastier pizza in 20 minutes without compromising the food quality and the safety & well-being of its delivery riders.

