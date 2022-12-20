Airtel acquires strategic stake in Bengaluru-based start up Lemnisk

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Airtel provides ultrafast 5G services at Pune airport
TTK Prestige acquires strategic stake in Ultrafresh Modular Solutions
MM Forgings acquires strategic stake in EV Powertrain startup Abhinava Rizel
Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) commences cash tender offer for up to USD 300 mn of its Senior Notes
Bharti Telecom to strengthen its shareholding in Bharti Airtel
-
Lemnisk is a Bengaluru based Start Up that offers Real-Time Marketing Automation and secure Customer Data Platform (CDP) capable of orchestrating 1-to-1 personalization and cross-channel customer journeys at scale that increases conversions, retention, and growth for enterprises.
Airtel and Lemnisk will work together to build world's largest CDP platform.
This will be done across Airtel's digital businesses including Ad-tech (Airtel Ads), Digital Entertainment (Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream) and Digital Marketplace (Airtel Thanks App). In future, Airtel plans to offer this service to its enterprise customers through Airtel IQ, which is world's first network integrated Cloud Platform as a Service (CPaaS). The platform will offer enterprises an opportunity to create a nimble, scalable, and omnichannel engagement for its customers.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU