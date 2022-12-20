JUST IN
Airtel acquires strategic stake in Bengaluru-based start up Lemnisk

Bharti Airtel announced that it has acquired a strategic stake in Lemnisk (Immensitas) under Airtel's Start Up Accelerator Program. The deal is subject to all applicable statutory approvals.

Lemnisk is a Bengaluru based Start Up that offers Real-Time Marketing Automation and secure Customer Data Platform (CDP) capable of orchestrating 1-to-1 personalization and cross-channel customer journeys at scale that increases conversions, retention, and growth for enterprises.

Airtel and Lemnisk will work together to build world's largest CDP platform.

This will be done across Airtel's digital businesses including Ad-tech (Airtel Ads), Digital Entertainment (Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream) and Digital Marketplace (Airtel Thanks App). In future, Airtel plans to offer this service to its enterprise customers through Airtel IQ, which is world's first network integrated Cloud Platform as a Service (CPaaS). The platform will offer enterprises an opportunity to create a nimble, scalable, and omnichannel engagement for its customers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 16:26 IST

