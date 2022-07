Aditya Birla Capital allots 9,500 equity shares under ESOS

Aditya Birla Capital has allotted 9,500 Equity Shares of the face value of Rs 10/- each on 8 July 2022 pursuant to exercise of Options under ABCL Scheme 2017.

All the said Equity Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Equity Shares of the Company, in all aspects.

Consequent to the above allotment, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company will increase from Rs 24,16,51,47,090 (i.e. 2,41,65,14,709 equity shares of face value Rs 10/- each) to Rs 24,16,52,42,090 (i.e. 2,41,65,24,209 equity shares of face value Rs 10/- each)

