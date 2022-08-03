Aditya Birla Capital Q1 PAT Rises 42% YoY to Rs 429 cr

-
Aditya Birla Capital's consolidated net profit rose 42% to Rs 429.47 crore on 26% increase in revenue to Rs 5,859 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.The consolidated revenue of the company includes that of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC and Aditya Birla Wellness.
The company said it delivered highest ever first quarter profit. The company, through its subsidiaries, continues to maintain its track record of delivering strong performance through market and macroeconomic cycles, with its diversified business model.
Profit before tax (PBT) rose 54.33% year on year to Rs 613.68 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2022. Total expenses rose 26.43% year on year to Rs 5,037.13 crore during the period under review.
The company's retailisation strategy has led to the active customer base growing to approximately 39 million, a 55% year on year growth.
The overall AUM across asset management, life insurance and health insurance businesses grew 4% year on year, to Rs 3,55,612 crore.
The overall lending book (NBFC and housing finance) grew 22% year on year, to Rs 69,887 crore. The lending business raised over Rs 4,500 crore of long-term funds in Q1 FY23.
The gross premium (across life and health insurance) for the quarter grew 53% year on year to Rs 3,250 crore, reflecting the scale in insurance businesses.
The asset management business reported 2% year on year growth in assets under management with AAUM at Rs 2,92,584 crore.
Aditya Birla Capital is the holding company for the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla Group.
Shares of Aditya Birla Capital fell 1.44% to Rs 105.85 on the BSE.
