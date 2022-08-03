Volumes jump at eClerx Services Ltd counter

eClerx Services Ltd saw volume of 5.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22015 shares

New India Assurance Company Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, MOIL Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 August 2022.

eClerx Services Ltd saw volume of 5.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22015 shares. The stock increased 5.64% to Rs.2,320.00. Volumes stood at 26736 shares in the last session.

New India Assurance Company Ltd notched up volume of 68.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.10 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.45% to Rs.90.15. Volumes stood at 5.29 lakh shares in the last session.

General Insurance Corporation of India saw volume of 17.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.38 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.84% to Rs.123.50. Volumes stood at 1.86 lakh shares in the last session.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd saw volume of 16.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.28 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.38% to Rs.508.00. Volumes stood at 1.43 lakh shares in the last session.

MOIL Ltd recorded volume of 57.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.59 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.53% to Rs.170.65. Volumes stood at 1.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)