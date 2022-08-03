Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 33.84 points or 2.03% at 1629.68 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Indus Towers Ltd (down 7.37%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 4.04%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 3.36%),GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 2.8%),GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 2.64%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tejas Networks Ltd (down 2.46%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 2.29%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 1.82%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.79%), and HFCL Ltd (down 1.7%).

On the other hand, ITI Ltd (up 2.94%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 1.11%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.31%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 148.34 or 0.26% at 57988.02.

The Nifty 50 index was down 69.6 points or 0.4% at 17275.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 204.04 points or 0.74% at 27345.69.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 92.06 points or 1.07% at 8529.7.

On BSE,1123 shares were trading in green, 2142 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)