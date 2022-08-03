Suncare Traders Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Banswara Syntex Ltd, STL Global Ltd, Akshar Spintex Ltd and Ashima Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 August 2022.

Suncare Traders Ltd tumbled 9.04% to Rs 1.61 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 59.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Banswara Syntex Ltd lost 7.37% to Rs 243.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10160 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1606 shares in the past one month.

STL Global Ltd crashed 6.87% to Rs 27.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23111 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6809 shares in the past one month.

Akshar Spintex Ltd fell 6.87% to Rs 100.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10130 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7127 shares in the past one month.

Ashima Ltd corrected 6.82% to Rs 13.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 47017 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18110 shares in the past one month.

